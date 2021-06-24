DigitEMB

BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN

DigitEMB
DigitEMB
  • Save
BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN
Download color palette

BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-21317

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 2.49 in | H: 2.24 in | 63.2×56.8 mm | Stitches: 10356

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 4 | Color(s) Changes: 4

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
DigitEMB
DigitEMB

More by DigitEMB

View profile
    • Like