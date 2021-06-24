Logo planner ✪‌

Q + Chat Logo design | Q Modern Tech Software minimal Logomark

Q + Chat Logo design | Q Modern Tech Software minimal Logomark
HI Dribblers,
This is my first shot on Dribbble. I am start new journey here .

This a tech based logo, it's combination by "Q" Letter and Abstract "Chat Icon"

Have a project? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at hi.logoplanner@gmail.com

