Q + Chat Logo design | Q Modern Tech Software minimal Logomark

HI Dribblers,
This is my first shot on Dribbble. I am start new journey here .
This a tech based logo, it's combination by "Q" Letter and Abstract "Chat Icon"
Have a project? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at hi.logoplanner@gmail.com