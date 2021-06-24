Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN

BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN
Download color palette

BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-21868

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 2.12 in | H: 3.76 in | 53.8×95.5 mm | Stitches: 9387

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF,PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 5 | Color(s) Changes: 4

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
