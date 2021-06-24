Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding

Security Logo - Privacy Logo - Secured App Icon - Athurity Logo

Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding
Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding
  • Save
Security Logo - Privacy Logo - Secured App Icon - Athurity Logo a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p letter logo typography a letter logo a logo vpn lock app icon logo brand identity design visual identity logo logos identity modern logo design branding ahmed rumon rumzzline guard protect safe sheild security logo
Download color palette

Security Logo - Privacy Logo - Secured App Icon - Athurity Logo

Hey Howdy! This is a Modern A Letter Security Based Multi Purpose App Icon Logo concept. I have tried here to create a concept with Letter A + Lock Icon + Sceure/Sheild Icon.

Did you seen that before, If it is please don't forget to notify me.

Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!

-------------
Let's discuss yours project :
rumzzline@gmail.com
rumon.chw@gmail.com

Join @ Skype Or WhatsApp Now!
------------

Discover more @
www.therumzzline.com

Find me @
Facebook - Behance - Instagram - LinkedIn - Uplab

Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding
Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding

More by Ahmed Rumon | Logo and Branding

View profile
    • Like