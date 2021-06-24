Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Smart Connect 👉 Trip Detail

MARIAN.DESIGN
MARIAN.DESIGN
Smart Connect 👉 Trip Detail graphic design pins mobile android list product design interface vehicle car trip car yellow map icons design illustration app iphone ios
graphic design pins mobile android list product design interface vehicle car trip car yellow map icons design illustration app iphone ios
Smart Connect 👉 Trip Detail graphic design pins mobile android list product design interface vehicle car trip car yellow map icons design illustration app iphone ios
How was your last car trip? How long did it take? What was your Eco-Score?

Well, thanks to Smart Connect all those information and many more ( check out the extras) are now available at your finger tip🤩. To promote more ecological driving, Smart Connect generates an Eco-Score based on your driving behavior.

OEAMTC Smart Connect

You can visit me on my website and (soon'ish) read about all my project case studies 🥳

MARIAN.design
MARIAN.design

MARIAN.DESIGN
MARIAN.DESIGN
Helping clients craft awesome digital products 🎉
