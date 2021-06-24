Smart Connect 👉 Trip Detail

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
How was your last car trip? How long did it take? What was your Eco-Score?
Well, thanks to Smart Connect all those information and many more ( check out the extras) are now available at your finger tip🤩. To promote more ecological driving, Smart Connect generates an Eco-Score based on your driving behavior.
OEAMTC Smart Connect
You can visit me on my website and (soon'ish) read about all my project case studies 🥳
MARIAN.design
