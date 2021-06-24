Covid-19 Self-Assessment App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello dribbblers 😷
Today we want to share with you a Covid-19 self-assessment mobile app. With its help you will be able to record your health indicators and symptoms.
Let's make the world a safer place!
Looking forward to your feedback! Do you need our design service? Contact us artstudio.nikitin@gmail.com
