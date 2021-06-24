Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 025 TV App - Fireplace

Just finished my design for #dailyui #025

#DailyUI

I wanted to keep this as simple as possible, so chose a very basic concept that requires minimal UI elements. That's when I remember working on a similar app previously. I wanted to try the same concept here with a better UI.

While I have tried to add small features like choosing fire modes, there is still some things that can be done to make this app have a bit more pleasant experience.

Do let me know what you think :)

You can connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
