You exist from hundreds of thousands of views, you are according to your value judgment, the world is real to you as long as you have your own opinion.

Musicians, scientists, writers, artists, and all other manifestations of creativity and art, these are people with their own clear opinion on the issue of being ...

Therefore, only the expression of one's own opinion, self-expression is the only thing that will prove that you are in this world. Creativity is a tool and I am gorgeous at knowing this tool🔥🔥🔥