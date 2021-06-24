CB Logo or BC Logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
{ Available For Sell }
****************
It's a simple, unique and professional monogram logo that is showing initial letters C and B, It's suitable for any kind of personal or company brand.
****************
If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com
****************
Thanks