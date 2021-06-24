Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lina Bibik

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up

Lina Bibik
Lina Bibik
  • Save
Daily UI 001 - Sign Up sign up ux design android mobile daily ui illustration ui ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

This is my first day of the Daily UI Challenge!
I think it's a good exercise, I invite you to follow the next 99...

Topic for the first challenge is : Sign up.

Hope you like it!

-----------
Want to create something great?
Feel free contact - lina.bibick@yandex.ru or https://www.t.me/bibickl

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Lina Bibik
Lina Bibik

More by Lina Bibik

View profile
    • Like