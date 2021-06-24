DigitEMB

POLAR BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN

DigitEMB
DigitEMB
  • Save
POLAR BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN
Download color palette

POLAR BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-22449

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.18 in | H: 3.81 in | 80.7×96.7 mm | Stitches: 6444

Hoop Size: 5×5 | W: 4.00 in | H: 4.81 in | 101.6×122.1 mm | Stitches: 70713

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 4.84 in | H: 5.81 in | 122.9×147.5 mm | Stitches: 10484

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 1 | Color(s) Changes: 0

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
DigitEMB
DigitEMB

More by DigitEMB

View profile
    • Like