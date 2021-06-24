DigitEMB

BROWN BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-21400

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 2.5×2.5 | W: 1.77 in | H: 2.03 in | 44.9×51.5 mm | Stitches: 5338

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 4 | Color(s) Changes: 3

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
