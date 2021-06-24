Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hardini Dwi Lestari

Plant Store Mobile App

Hardini Dwi Lestari
Hardini Dwi Lestari
  • Save
Plant Store Mobile App plant app shopping figma store ecommerce plant mobile app
Download color palette

Hello there
It's been a long time no upload on dribbble.
I'm currently enjoying taking care of plants since the pandemic.
So, i made a mobile app design concept about plant. Hope you enjoy it

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Hardini Dwi Lestari
Hardini Dwi Lestari

More by Hardini Dwi Lestari

View profile
    • Like