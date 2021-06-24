DigitEMB

BEAR FACE EMBROIDERY DESIGN

Download color palette

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-23036

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.50 in | H: 3.38 in | 98.5×50.0 mm | Stitches: 21717

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 2 | Color(s) Changes: 1

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
