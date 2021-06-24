Alyssa

Daily UI 006: User Profile

Daily UI 006: User Profile
#DailyUI Challenge Day 6

User profile for mobile app version of Rakuten Viki
For this particular task, I decided to make viewing a user's profile a more interactive and aesthetically pleasing experience.

Website for Rakuten Viki: https://www.viki.com

