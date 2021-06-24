Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DigitEMB

BABY BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN

DigitEMB
DigitEMB
  • Save
BABY BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN
Download color palette

BABY BEAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-21846

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 5×7 | W: 6.74 in | H: 3.60 in | 171.1×91.4 mm | Stitches: 19340

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 7 | Color(s) Changes: 7

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
DigitEMB
DigitEMB

More by DigitEMB

View profile
    • Like