Chatting App

Hello Guys!
This is my other design concept. Its about Chat App and the brand name is Whatschat. Hope you enjoy it!
great to hear your feedback :)
Love this shot if you like it or you can press 'L'
Connect with me on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kundan-kumar-87a892202/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edixlike/
Contact
Email: edixlike@gmail.com
Thank you!