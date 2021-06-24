Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Austin W

Punk Character Illustration

character design illustrator illustration design adobe illustrator
With this illustration, I wanted to play with character design using adobe illustrator. I sketched it out then pulled the image into adobe illustrator to create a line drawing, later adding in color and shading.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Austin W

