Daily 02 - Credit Card Checkout

Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc

Figma: https://www.figma.com/file/Lr2gkLbgM9d2vGRIjpUBCD/Daily-UI?node-id=23%3A450

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
