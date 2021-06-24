Joe N.

Orynde — Job Finder App

Joe N.
Joe N.
  • Save
Orynde — Job Finder App 3d epilogue career illustration job finder search job mobile 3d illustration mobile app ui design daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

The toughest time is still not over this year and I am also the one who got some troubles with the pandemic. So that's the biggest reason pushing me forward to do this pretty basic shot today — Orynde App Concept.
The Epilogue font family is doing great as you see.

Anyway keep it up guys.
I'm trying to bring you good stuffs and hope everyone like it 🔥🔥🔥

Joe N.
Joe N.

More by Joe N.

View profile
    • Like