Daily 01 - Sign Up

Daily 01 - Sign Up product design graphic design design ui ux
Daily 01 - Sign Up

Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

Figma: https://www.figma.com/file/Lr2gkLbgM9d2vGRIjpUBCD/Daily-UI?node-id=6%3A2894

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
