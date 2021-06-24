Medical Website Landing Page Design - Docta Consultation

Hello Everyone,

"Docta Consultation" is an online medical platform where users can get medical advice from doctors. Our online medical help service provides the ultimate convenience and premier health care. We provide services to our users(patients) such as posting as a health query, chat or booking a slot for real time face-to-face consultation over video and phone (it will be a private/secure call back). User can get our service to consult with highly qualified physicians at the comfort of your home.

Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.

I am Available for New Projects.

Email - sanasim2430@gmail.com

Follow Me -

Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin | Behance