Task Manager and Reminder App Mobile

this is my exploration of

Mobile App Task Manager and Reminder

In this post, I am sharing

Page of

- Add New task

- List task and project

- Task Project

- Chat

Follow my Instagram @bw.bagaswibowo if you're curious about other screens! ⁣ ⁣ What do you think? ⁣ Let me know in the comments section below and don't forget to leave a like to show support! thank you