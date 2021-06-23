Task Manager and Reminder App Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this is my exploration of
Mobile App Task Manager and Reminder
In this post, I am sharing
Page of
- Add New task
- List task and project
- Task Project
- Chat
Follow my Instagram @bw.bagaswibowo if you're curious about other screens! What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below and don't forget to leave a like to show support! thank you