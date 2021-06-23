Internskuy - Internship Mobile App

Hello guys 🤩!

This is my new exploration of internship mobile app.

The concept of this application will help you find an internship place according to your wishes and needs .

Very open to all comments, suggestions, criticism and input from all of you guys 🔥

Press 'L' if you like it ✨

Illustration by Illustration (figma community) 💯

Thank you and hope you like it 🤩👋