Internskuy - Internship Mobile App

Hello guys 🤩!
This is my new exploration of internship mobile app.
The concept of this application will help you find an internship place according to your wishes and needs .
Very open to all comments, suggestions, criticism and input from all of you guys 🔥
Press 'L' if you like it ✨
Illustration by Illustration (figma community) 💯
Thank you and hope you like it 🤩👋