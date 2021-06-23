Inroducing ELVINO – a Vintage Label Display Typeface.

ELVINO inspired from beer, brewery and american vintage style.

ELVINO is great for any kind of display purpose from logos, Tshirt, label, apparel, quote, handwritten quotes, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding & greeting cards.

ELVINO has many opentype features like ligature, alternate, swash and also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Package :

– ELVINO OTF

– ELVINO TTF

– ELVINO WOFF

Comes with :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation & Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

