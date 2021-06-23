Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Robin

Illustration by Monastery Meng Le

Robin
Robin
  • Save
Illustration by Monastery Meng Le illustration
Download color palette

Monastery Meng Le is a famous Buddhist temple located in Xishuangbanna, China. The illustration adopts the main elements of the Dai architectural style of the Great Buddhist Monastery Meng Le to coordinate with the Big Buddha.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Robin
Robin

More by Robin

View profile
    • Like