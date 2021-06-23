Deyaz

Logo Skin Care Product

Deyaz
Deyaz
  • Save
Logo Skin Care Product packaging graphic design design logo branding
Download color palette

Geda is the name of a product made by Doctor Nabila, she is a dermatologist. In the beginning she only makes skin care products for only her patients, coz to many requests finally she makes these skin care products for sale to the general public and free consultations with her. i make it logo to feel light, feminim, secure and exclusive.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Deyaz
Deyaz

More by Deyaz

View profile
    • Like