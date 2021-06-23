Logo Skin Care Product

Trending designs to inspire you
Geda is the name of a product made by Doctor Nabila, she is a dermatologist. In the beginning she only makes skin care products for only her patients, coz to many requests finally she makes these skin care products for sale to the general public and free consultations with her. i make it logo to feel light, feminim, secure and exclusive.