Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pascal Bakari

Visual Identity for Igor's Mobility Training

Pascal Bakari
Pascal Bakari
  • Save
Visual Identity for Igor's Mobility Training typography logo branding design
Download color palette

A versatile visual identity for a Dallas-based mobility trainer working with professional athletes in track & field, bull-riding, volleyball, gymnastics, soccer, and CrossFit.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Pascal Bakari
Pascal Bakari

More by Pascal Bakari

View profile
    • Like