Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
fattah setiawan

O Logo Exploration

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
O Logo Exploration graphic design o monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
O Logo Exploration graphic design o monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
O Logo Exploration graphic design o monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-2.png
  3. Untitled-3.png

Logo for sale. please DM if you are interested to purchase this logo.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like