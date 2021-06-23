Rolando Febrianto

GiG - The Pocket Studio UI design

Rolando Febrianto
Rolando Febrianto
  • Save
GiG - The Pocket Studio UI design typography vector ui ux logo illustration design graphic design branding app
Download color palette

Hello Peeps!!
do you play guitar? how do you think about this design??

have a great day!!!

Press "L" to show some ❤!

For inquiries👇🏽
☑️ Shoot an email to : rolandosilalahi67@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Rolando Febrianto
Rolando Febrianto

More by Rolando Febrianto

View profile
    • Like