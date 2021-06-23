Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Obatmu - Your Medicine Helper

Obatmu - Your Medicine Helper
Obatmu is an exploration design that would help people find a medicine & dig deeper about the medicine they find
Also, user may consultation with doctor and buy the medicine from the marketplace easily

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
