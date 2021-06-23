Jaka Permadi
Spiral Studio

Talk360 - Calling App Landing Page

Jaka Permadi
Spiral Studio
Jaka Permadi for Spiral Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Talk360 - Calling App Landing Page yellow blue animation free call talking landing page talk landing page talk calling landing page call landing page connecting communication calling call landing page webdesign web design
Download color palette
  1. talk360_shot_preview.mp4
  2. home(1).png

Hello Folk, Here is my exploration design for Calling App Landing Page.

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Press L if you like this shot!

------------------------------------------------------------

We are available for crafting new projects
spiralstudioyk@gmail.com || Skype

Spiral Studio
Spiral Studio
Digital Product Designer & Development
Hire Us

More by Spiral Studio

View profile
    • Like