Maybank Indonesia PWA

This is one of my project when. I'm worked with Ogilvy in 2017. The client is Maybank Indonesia and they want to transform to Bank 3.0. Bank 3.0 means bank focus on banking activities rather than, offline operations. One of the main goal of this product is to help users do some banking activities and contact Maybank.
That's why the FAB of live chat is a necessity to help user by giving the advice, troubleshooting, give them product informations and many more.