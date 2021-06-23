Trending designs to inspire you
Argentina, 1963
MEMORY AND TRAVEL. EFFORT AND VALUES WITH CONVERGE IN A STORY.
THE CHALLENGE OF BUILDING TRADITION, FULFILL DREAMS AND DISCOVER NEW HORIZONS.
The project included the development of the visual identity of the enterprise and its 3 product lines. In complement with each line developed als individual identities, bottle dress and the corresponding packaging. Complementary applications were records of product, an emblem book and a small autobiographical documentary clip.
Mastrantonio Family
A wrapped tradition of sensations born in the care and respect for the origins. Born in the old Dominicans, consistent with the expression of the land that hosts them, shelters them and contain them. A tribute, reflection, from the roots, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, towards the world.
www.familiamastrantonio.com
Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/60526341/Familia-Mastrantonio-Wine-Branding-Packaging