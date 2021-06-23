UncertainOrigin - Dislocation. V1.2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Dislocation V1.2021. by UncertainOrigin.
UncertainOrigin is a side project that explores digital realms extending beyond the scope of my usual 3D product design & mock-up builds.
As part of this exploration, I'll be showcasing the individual bone structures and clusters that are revealed as I begin the journey of modelling and rigging a skeletal system from scratch - these unique components will form part of a greater collection to be housed and exhibited inside a virtual NFT museum.
