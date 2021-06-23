Folie Q8 Bakery Branding

-

The Client:

My name is Mariam.

I am from Iraq but I live in Kuwait. I am 29 years old, I chose this name because I feel that it expresses me and the way I think, I am a creative person I studied Interior Designer l love colors I like to think out of the box all the time I believe that we don’t need to stick to the rules when we want to create something, in fact, we should have our rules.

I have 7 cats.

My two other favorite animals is elephant and owl.

-

Full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117463821/Folie-Q8-Bakery-Branding