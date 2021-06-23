Daud Dimas Prasetyo

Online Grocery Shopping App

Online Grocery Shopping App
This shot is my design exploration of Online Grocery Shopping App. I designed 3 screens for this app : Shopping Cart, Checkout, and Payment. Hope you enjoy it.

