Yosafat Anditya

Pet Finder | Mobile Apps

Yosafat Anditya
Yosafat Anditya
  • Save
Pet Finder | Mobile Apps ui design ux apps clean light graphic design uidesign finder pet pet finder
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles 🙌
Pet Finder

Some animals require adoption to avoid dumping or overloading at the shelter. Pet finder apps are required to speed up pet meeting with adopters.

Let me know what you think about it. Show some "L" if you like it and Share your thoughts in the comments :)

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
yosafatanditya@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Yosafat Anditya
Yosafat Anditya

More by Yosafat Anditya

View profile
    • Like