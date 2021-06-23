Anisa Dwi Oktariani

Travel Booking App

Anisa Dwi Oktariani
Anisa Dwi Oktariani
  • Save
Travel Booking App clean ui flight booking app flight ticket app hotel booking app clean ui design booking mobile app travel app travel booking mobile app uiuxdesign design uidesign ui mobile ui mobile app design mobile app app design
Download color palette

Hi Folks!

Here is my recent exploration design for a Travel Booking Mobile App

Press L if you like it and feel free to leave your feedback. Have a nice day!

I also open for a new project, just reach me out at oktariania@gmail.com


And also connect with me on :
Website | Behance | Uplabs | Medium

Anisa Dwi Oktariani
Anisa Dwi Oktariani

More by Anisa Dwi Oktariani

View profile
    • Like