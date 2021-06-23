Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 055 :: Icon Set

Daily UI 055 :: Icon Set
Icon sets are extremely helpful to both designers and developers as they provide a consistent collection of icons to use for an app, website, or software. Icons are great to use for navigation when text isn't a good fit, therefore the icon must be easily recognizable and concise.

Jun 23, 2021
