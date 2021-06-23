GLASSMORPHISM - Payment cards with Frosted Glass Aesthetic.

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello! This is my first attempt at Glassmorphism design. I discovered it has become a trend in the industry, so I thought to give it a shot. I designed this payment card using Figma.
Which of the designs do you prefer? I'm open to receiving feedback.
I was inspired by Malewicz's very detailed tutorial on Youtube. Here's a link to the video: https://lnkd.in/exY5KSj
If you want to check it out, here's a link to my Figma file: https://lnkd.in/eSzaSFd
Link to my LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thatwildflower/
