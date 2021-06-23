Joshua

UncertainOrigin: Dislocation. V2.2021

UncertainOrigin: Dislocation. V2.2021 sculpture digital sculpture cryptocurrency crypto gold exhibition medical cinema4d bone metal textures spine spinal chord nftartist 3d gallery museum skeleton bones c4d
Dislocation V2.2021. by UncertainOrigin.

UncertainOrigin is a side project that explores digital realms extending beyond the scope of my usual 3D product design & mock-up builds. 

As part of this exploration, I'll be showcasing the individual bone structures and clusters that are revealed as I begin the journey of modelling and rigging a skeletal system from scratch - these unique components will form part of a greater collection to be housed and exhibited inside a virtual NFT museum.
