Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
almucht

Name Logo Design Concept

almucht
almucht
  • Save
Name Logo Design Concept branding logo combination name logo letter concept design simple logo modern logo logo design logo icon
Download color palette

Hello everyone, in this shot I designed a logo which is a combination of the letters A and B into a simple, modern, and cool logo.
If you like this design, please hit like. I really appreciate your comments and suggestions, thank you for watching.

almucht
almucht

More by almucht

View profile
    • Like