Storm

Storm inspiration forfun superhero avatar
Had a fun illustration session with a friend. She set a prompt to quickly create our own character – inspired by Taras Migulko's 3D character, https://dribbble.com/ui_migulko

Colorway inspired by Storm from X-men

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
