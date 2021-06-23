Interior Design Studio Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The landing page project was designed for the young interior design studio In4walls.
The main goal was to create a simple and functional design that reflects the experience, features and portfolio
of the team, as well as is able to increase the number
of potential clients.
The site is made in a minimalistic style with the use
of natural and neutral colors, which focuses on the work of the studio, and not on the page design.