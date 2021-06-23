Margarita Andreeva

Interior Design Studio Landing Page

interior studio architecture design
The landing page project was designed for the young interior design studio In4walls.
The main goal was to create a simple and functional design that reflects the experience, features and portfolio
of the team, as well as is able to increase the number
of potential clients.
The site is made in a minimalistic style with the use
of natural and neutral colors, which focuses on the work of the studio, and not on the page design.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
