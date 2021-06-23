Cryptova App Icon/Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design/App Icon design for a crypto investment platform. Click the link below to view the full design on Behance.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122156341/Cryptova-App-Icon-Design?