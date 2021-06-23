Achievement Tracker with Games Suite - Login Flow (2018)

Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DR.AchievementTracker

Role: Creator - UI Artist

Time frame: 3-4 months

Objective: Create a mobile app

Software used: Unity, Visual Studio, Illustrator & Photoshop

Platform: Mobile app (Android)

Coding: C#

Project Status: Complete, Success (potential revisit)

A couple of fun casual/idle games, a redesigned user experience, more streamlined & accessible. Some features include; real-time achievement tracking, gaming news and sharing scores/progress to social media.