Achievement Tracker with Games Suite - Login Flow (2018)

Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DR.AchievementTracker
Role: Creator - UI Artist
Time frame: 3-4 months
Objective: Create a mobile app
Software used: Unity, Visual Studio, Illustrator & Photoshop
Platform: Mobile app (Android)
Coding: C#
Project Status: Complete, Success (potential revisit)
A couple of fun casual/idle games, a redesigned user experience, more streamlined & accessible. Some features include; real-time achievement tracking, gaming news and sharing scores/progress to social media.