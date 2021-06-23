Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chaos Flames

Chaos Flames design letterer 40000 40k warhammer black and white fire flames letters chaos illustration calligraphy lettering designer graphic design
Felt very Chaotic when making this, made something using a similar style for work and wanted to make something on my own time using the same style and this was birthed.

Chaos referring to the Warhammer universe so I will probably be creating more lettering related to that.

This will also probably be put on garments in a month or two woohoo!

https://www.instagram.com/zinggozanggo/

