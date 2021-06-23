Chaos Flames

Trending designs to inspire you
Felt very Chaotic when making this, made something using a similar style for work and wanted to make something on my own time using the same style and this was birthed.
Chaos referring to the Warhammer universe so I will probably be creating more lettering related to that.
This will also probably be put on garments in a month or two woohoo!
