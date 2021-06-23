Daniel Rhodes

Achievement Tracker with Games Suite - Main App (2018)

Daniel Rhodes
Daniel Rhodes
  • Save
Achievement Tracker with Games Suite - Main App (2018)
Download color palette

Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DR.AchievementTracker
Role: Creator - UI Artist
Time frame: 3-4 months
Objective: Create a mobile app
Software used: Unity, Visual Studio, Illustrator & Photoshop
Platform: Mobile app (Android)
Coding: C#
Project Status: Complete, Success (potential revisit)
A couple of fun casual/idle games, a redesigned user experience, more streamlined & accessible. Some features include; real-time achievement tracking, gaming news and sharing scores/progress to social media.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Daniel Rhodes
Daniel Rhodes

More by Daniel Rhodes

View profile
    • Like