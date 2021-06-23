Daniel Rhodes

Mobile Interface Design - 3 Phone Mockup (2019)

Daniel Rhodes
Daniel Rhodes
  • Save
Mobile Interface Design - 3 Phone Mockup (2019)
Download color palette

Role: UI Artist
Time frame: 4 weeks
Objective: Design a collaboration portal for a UN backed initiative regarding responsible and sustainable investment (Name Redacted) - Mobile view based on Desktop
Software used: Adobe XD, InVision, Sketch, Illustrator & Photoshop
Platform: Mobile website

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Daniel Rhodes
Daniel Rhodes

More by Daniel Rhodes

View profile
    • Like